Salmon Arm  

Options available for Shuswap residents looking to dispose of Christmas trees

How to get rid of Xmas trees

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released a list of disposal locations in the Shuswap for residents who are ready to get rid of their Christmas trees.

Several landfills and transfer stations in the CSRD will accept real Christmas trees for free.

These include the Falkland Transfer Station, Golden Landfill, Malakwa Transfer Station, Parson Transfer Station, Revelstoke Landfill, Salmon Arm Landfill, Scotch Creek Transfer Station, Sicamous Landfill and Skimikin Transfer Station.

"Help keep our region clean and green this holiday season," reads a social media post from the CSRD.

"Important: trees must be natural and free of tinsel, lights and ornaments."

Artificial trees can still be disposed of at landfills and transfer stations, but regular tipping fees will apply.

For residents in Salmon Arm, the Yeti Rugby Club will be doing its annual Christmas tree pick up on Sunday Jan. 12. Rugby club members will come around and pick up real trees in exchange for a small donation to the club.

To schedule a pickup and make a donation, visit the Yeti Rugby Club website.

