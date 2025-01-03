District of Sicamous letting you vote for the movie for this years Family Day Weekend PJ Party and Movie

Photo: Pixabay

The District of Sicamous has opened voting for which movie will be shown at this year’s Family Day Weekend PJ Party and Movie.

Sicamous residents are invited to dress in their comfiest pajamas and bring their family to 1226 Riverside Ave. on Feb. 14 to enjoy a movie from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy free popcorn, drinks and cotton candy while they enjoy a family friendly film.

To pick the movie residents are invited to visit the District of Sicamous website and cast your vote for The Princess Bride, Bridge to Terabithia, Matilda or The Muppet Movie.