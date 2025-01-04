CSRD residents undertaking FireSmart efforts will get a break on dual axle tipping fees at the landfill

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Salmon Arm residents undertaking FireSmart work around their property will finally be able to get a break on dual axle tipping fees at the Salmon Arm Landfill.

At the Dec. 13 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting the board agreed to a bylaw amendment of the solid waste tipping fee bylaw in order to better support the FireSmart bylaw.

General Manager Ben Van Nostrand explained the changes.

“We have heard from directors that are concerned that some folks that are trying to do the right thing through the fire smart ideals and showing up at our landfill facilities in a dual axle trailer or a dual axle truck, are being charged tipping fees, much to their chagrin,” he explained.

“The purpose of this is to facilitate them not being hit with tipping fees when they show up at our landfills, so we are developing a waiver.”

“We will ask those residents to sign the waiver, that waiver information will go back to the FireSmart program, and they can dump for free.”

Van Nostrand added that it was not happening very often but previously people with a dual axle would be charged expensive commercial tipping fees which sends the wrong message to people undertaking important wildfire mitigation work.

Director Lavery said he knew of at least a few neighbourhoods undertaking FireSmart work that chose to make multiple trips with a single axle trailer rather than face the increased costs of a dual axle load.

“These are legitimate fire smarting initiatives, and to make it work, they were running way more single axle loads than they needed to,” he said.

He was very thankful for the changes made in the bylaw amendment.

“I just want to thank General Manager Van Nostrand,” said Director Lavery. “We talked about being agents of change, being leaders in this, and this falls right within that category as well.”

Director Karen Cathcart representing rural Golden also spoke up in support of the changes.

“Thank you Ben for making this happen and working through a program,” she said.

“I was getting calls from residents that were doing the right thing and Fire Smarting their land, but getting charged exorbitant amounts to get rid of their debris.”

“So thank you very much for doing this. It makes a big difference.”

Director Jay Simpson representing the North Shuswap originally echoed the thanks to Van Nostrand as well before it was pointed out that the new amendment only affects landfills and due to space constraints will go into effect at CSRD transfer stations.

“We cannot accommodate dual axle trailers at our transfer stations for any types of materials,” explained Van Nostrand. “They just fill up too fast.”

“I suspect, if you're renting or you have a dual axle trailer and you're loading it up, having you come into Salmon Arm for free is the accommodation that we can make,” he added. “We just cannot support these large loads at our transfer stations.”

“Sorry, I'm gonna have to take back my echo,” said Director Simpson. “I appreciate the work that you've done for the Salmon Arm landfill, unfortunately it doesn't help the North Shuswap.”

“I would like to encourage you to continue to work on that aspect of it,” he added.

Director Rhona Martin representing rural Sicamous also thanked Van Nostrand for his work on this and also said more work needs to be done to better accommodate FireSmart efforts in rural areas.

The motion to adopt the amendments to the Solid Waste Disposal Tipping Fee and Regulation Amendment Bylaw was carried by the board.