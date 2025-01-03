BC Transit to extend service hours on Salmon Arm bus routes starting next week

Photo: KTW file photo

Shuswap transit users will be celebrating the new year with extended hours on BC Transit service routes in Salmon Arm.

In a statement released Dec. 23 BC Transit services announced customers extended hours on several local routes starting Monday.

Affected routes include Route 21 West Loop, Route 22 College/Hillcrest, Route 23 Canoe, and Route 25 Shopper’s Shuttle.

“This service expansion has been made possible by an increase in local government and provincial funding,” reads the statement from BC Transit.

“The operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow BC Transit and its local government partners to continue to provide safe and reliable service and demonstrates that public transit remains a priority in our communities.”

The new hours will provide around one additional hour of service to all of the routes listed above.

For the latest schedules and route maps you can visit BC Transit’s Shuswap Regional Transit page.