Shuswap Cardiac Society's inaugural Red Gala will support heart health programming

Photo: Shuswap Cardiac Society

The Shuswap Cardiac Society invites you to come cut a rug for a good cause at the first annual Red Gala on March 1 at Chances in Salmon Arm.

Community members are invited to come together in their finest red attire to promote awareness for heart health and help support a new local cardiac rehabilitation program.

The gala will be a celebration of heart health while fundraising to support the new Thompson Okanagan Rehabilitation for Cardiac Health program which provides critical support to individuals recovering from or at risk of heart disease.

The evening will feature elegant appetizers, live music, a rocking dance floor, a photo booth, professional photographer, inspiring speeches and a silent auction.

Early bird tickets cost $107.83 and are available until Feb. 1, after which the price will rise to $129.13.

All proceeds will go directly to the Shuswap Cardiac Society to help fund programs and services.

In addition to community members purchasing tickets the Shuswap Cardiac Society is also looking for local businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the gala. Sponsors can contribute financially or donate items for the silent auction.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit the Shuswap Cardiac Society website.

Tickets to the gala are available online.