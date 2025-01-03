CSRD goes month-to-month on dog control while staff brings forward a report on alternatives to current services

Photo: Luc Rempel

Commissionaires BC have found themselves on a shorter leash with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District after the board only agreed to move forward with dog-control services on a month-to-month basis while staff prepare a report on alternative options for the board to consider.

At the Dec. 13 CSRD board meeting a motion was put forward to continue with dog control services provided by Commissionaires BC on a monthly basis as the current contract was set to expire at the end of the year.

Dog control service is provided in CSRD areas C, D, F and G which encompasses the North Shuswap, South Shuswap and Silver Creek/ Ranchero areas.

The month-to-month program will cost $6,989.20 per month.

“I struggle with the value that this service provides to the constituents of Area C, a lot of concerns that don't seem to get dealt with,” said Director Marty Gibbons of Electoral Area C.

“So I will not be supporting this.”

The board has previously expressed criticisms of the cost and level of service being provided by the Commissionaires BC in their role of dog control services.

When the contract for dog control was renewed on a yearly basis in December 2023, several directors spoke up to complain about the high costs of the program versus the actual services received.

Director Jay Simpson, representing the North Shuswap, agreed with Gibbons' assessment of the service.

“I agree with you, Director Gibbons,” he said. “On the other hand, if we don't support this, then there's no service.”

He said he would support the monthly service with the understanding that staff will be coming back to the board soon with other options for dog control services.

John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said the new report is coming soon.

“That report is forthcoming and will address the concerns that both Director Simpson and Director Gibbons have,” he said.

“This month-to-month is solely to allow us to continue to offer some level of service until the board makes an ultimate decision as to what level of service we want to provide.”

The motion to move forward with a monthly contract for dog control services in areas C, D, F, and G was approved by the board.