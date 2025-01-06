Daytime Trans-Canada Highway closures to resume between Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Tuesday

Photo: MOT

Daytime Trans-Canada Highway closures between Sicamous and Salmon Arm caused by work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project are set to resume this week.

After a holiday break to allow for easier holiday travel construction work is set to resume full time on Tuesday Jan. 7.

This will mean daily closures of Hwy 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as single lane alternating traffic patterns in the evenings and overnight.

There will be single lane alternating traffic from 8 p.m. to midnight starting on Tuesday Jan. 7 and single lane alternating traffic from midnight to 6 a.m. will resume on Wednesday Jan. 8.

Then this pattern will continue Monday to Saturday with no closures or single lane alternating on Sundays.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 30 minutes when single lane alternating traffic is in effect.

During full closure periods drivers are expected to use the alternate route of Highways 97A and 97B to travel between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

For more information and a detailed three week schedule of planned traffic disruptions you can visit the provincial governments R.W. Bruhn Bridge project webpage.