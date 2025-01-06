247694
Salmon Arm  

Daytime Trans-Canada Highway closures to resume between Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Tuesday

Daytime closures return

- | Story: 525541

Daytime Trans-Canada Highway closures between Sicamous and Salmon Arm caused by work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project are set to resume this week.

After a holiday break to allow for easier holiday travel construction work is set to resume full time on Tuesday Jan. 7.

This will mean daily closures of Hwy 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as single lane alternating traffic patterns in the evenings and overnight.

There will be single lane alternating traffic from 8 p.m. to midnight starting on Tuesday Jan. 7 and single lane alternating traffic from midnight to 6 a.m. will resume on Wednesday Jan. 8.

Then this pattern will continue Monday to Saturday with no closures or single lane alternating on Sundays.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 30 minutes when single lane alternating traffic is in effect.

During full closure periods drivers are expected to use the alternate route of Highways 97A and 97B to travel between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

For more information and a detailed three week schedule of planned traffic disruptions you can visit the provincial governments R.W. Bruhn Bridge project webpage.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

251044


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5104881
595 Vineyard Way, N , Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
252223




Send us your News Tips!




Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Big Chowder
Big Chowder Shuswap BC SPCA >




252221


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
249193