Salmon Arm  

Chatty passenger helps Salmon Arm Mounties catch drunk driver

Loose lips sink drunk driver

A drunk driver found parked the wrong way in downtown Salmon Arm was issued a 90-day driving prohibition after a passenger spoke up to contradict the number of drinks he said he'd had.

On Dec. 1 at around 12:45 a.m., an RCMP officer on patrol saw a grey Nissan Rogue parked on the wrong side of the road on Hudson Avenue NE.

The officer initiated a traffic stop to check the sobriety of the man in the driver’s seat.

“The 35-year-old driver admitted to consuming one alcoholic beverage, while one of the passengers in the vehicle stated it was more than one,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

The officer demanded a breath sample, which resulted in a fail reading.

“The driver wished to provide a second sample on a different device, which again read fail,” Hodges said.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Nissan was impounded for 30 days.

