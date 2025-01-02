New health centre, bridge replacement the highlights of 2024 for Sicamous mayor

Photo: District of Sicamous

The beginning of several important construction projects and continuing to advocate for community safety were the big issues of 2024 in the mind of Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“I think the highlight for me right now, is seeing the healthcare centre, just about in the completion stage,” she said.

The new Sek’emaws health centre is scheduled to finish construction in February 2025.

"Frankly for the district, it's definitely one of those things that we're really proud of,” she added.

The other big project the district is happy to see finally getting underway is the replacement of the aging R.W. Bruhn bridge.

“We've been pushing for that for 10 years now,” she said. “It's going to be short term pain for long term gain.”

The bridge replacement project is expected to complete in late 2027.

Anderson also pointed out the importance of outdoor recreation opportunities in Sicamous.

“Getting the pump track in has our youth out there unplugging and playing, which is something that's important to our community as well,” she said.

She said the Owl's Head Mountain Bike Park will get underway in 2025 to provide more outdoor recreation opportunities for Sicamous residents and visitors.

2024 saw construction begin on the Sicamous section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, however, work on the Bruhn bridge replacement has so far prevented safe access to the trail from Sicamous.

Anderson said the district is hoping to address these challenges in 2025.

“We've got some transportation ideas to get them across the channel and then they can get out on the rail trail and enjoy their bike or their hike,” she said.

Housing was another big issue for Sicamous in 2024 and Anderson said council has worked hard to address it.

“We donated that piece of property, that one acre, to the Eagle Valley Seniors Housing Society, and they're putting in 37 units,” she explained.

“And they've got a waiting list of 60, so they've asked for another letter of support.”

“That project is going along really well,” she added. “And we do have some other developments in town.”

She pointed out the new subdivision being built on Temple Street and the upcoming purpose built rental project that is set to be built on Main Street.

“I think that the Sicamous housing situation is being well addressed,” she said. “As far as housing goes, I think there's a lot of things on the go here in Sicamous that will address some of those needs.”

Other areas she thinks the district excelled at this year involved advocating for issues that matter to Sicamous and beyond.

“We're still advocating for funding from the federal government to protect our borders from zebra and quagga muscles,” she said, “We're still fighting to re-criminalize the decriminalization that the federal government brought in, we're still making noise about that.”

Looking ahead to 2025

In the new year, Anderson said the district will remain focussed on their six strategic priority areas – municipal assets, health and wellness, housing, community safety, recreation and tourism and economic growth.

She feels the biggest challenge facing Sicamous in 2025 will be the balance between important construction projects and the tourism industry that fuels Sicamous’s economy.

“We've got some construction concerns and the effect of that on our tourism, I think that's going to be our biggest challenge this year,” she explained.

“Dealing with the traffic coming into Sicamous and dealing with the construction and being able to accommodate…and keep everyone safe.”

“We are a community that goes from 3,000 people to 15,000 people in the summer,” she added.

“But we are in close contact with MOTI (the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) and working closely together with the project managers there to make sure…everyone's working together."