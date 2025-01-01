Karen Wiseman Quintet performance and special photography exhibition to open the 2025 season of Salmon Arm Jazz Club shows

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz club has the Karen Wiseman Quintet and a special photography exhibition lined up for the first show of the new year, Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Nexus at First Community.

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Karen Wiseman is celebrated for her rich tonal variations and expressive phrasing and her quintet features four of the Okanagan’s finest players.

Chris Startup will be on saxophone, Neville Bowman will play piano, Gil Kafka is on the bass and Will Friesen will man the drumkit.

This special season opener will also feature the Canadian premier exhibition of jazz photography from photographer, Artem Shiryaev.

Shiryaev is a visiting photographer from eastern Europe who followed musicians at four Salmon Arm jazz club shows in order to create a one of a kind photography exhibition.

In his work he strives to capture the personalities and creative processes of the musicians as they interact with each other and create beautiful music.

The performance and photography exhibition will take place Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

Doors and photography exhibition opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at the intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.