250988
Salmon Arm  

Brotherly brouhaha in Canoe ends with smashed pickup truck, police say

Brotherly truck vandalism

- | Story: 525395

Brotherly love ultimately prevailed, but not before a dispute between siblings in the Salmon Arm area led to a smashed pickup truck.

According to Mounties, a Canoe man called police at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 2 to report vandalism to his truck.

“Police attended and spoke with the man who stated he had gotten into a fight with his brother earlier that night,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“When the man returned to his truck he found it appeared to have been kicked several times causing dents, and he suspected his brother had done the damage.”

A few days after the incident, police received another call from the man saying his brother agreed to pay for the repairs and he no longer wished to involve the police.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News

249929


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5051743
20-1102 Cameron Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
249929




Send us your News Tips!


248520


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Ida
Ida Shuswap BC SPCA >


250882


252217


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library