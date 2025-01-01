Brotherly brouhaha in Canoe ends with smashed pickup truck, police say

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Brotherly love ultimately prevailed, but not before a dispute between siblings in the Salmon Arm area led to a smashed pickup truck.

According to Mounties, a Canoe man called police at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 2 to report vandalism to his truck.

“Police attended and spoke with the man who stated he had gotten into a fight with his brother earlier that night,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“When the man returned to his truck he found it appeared to have been kicked several times causing dents, and he suspected his brother had done the damage.”

A few days after the incident, police received another call from the man saying his brother agreed to pay for the repairs and he no longer wished to involve the police.