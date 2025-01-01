Yukon sex offender accused of breaching sentence by contacting kids in Salmon Arm

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A child sex offender is facing new allegations, accused of breaching the conditions of his sentence by having contact with kids in Salmon Arm.

The 65-year-old man is alleged to have had contact with three children, violating the terms of a 10-year prohibition order he was placed on in 2015.

Lyle Wayne Gilmore is charged with failure to comply with a prohibition order.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Salmon Arm between Dec. 20, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2024.

Gilmore was released on bail following a hearing Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court.

Served lengthy prison sentence

In 2015, Gilmore was ordered to serve 44 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual interference. The 10-year prohibition order he is accused of violating was part of that sentence.

According to the Whitehorse Daily Star, an agreed statement of facts at sentencing said Gilmore repeatedly preyed on four young girls, between the ages of eight and 11, when he was the only adult in the room.

The incidents took place in 2013 and 2014 in Watson Lake, Yukon.

The children Gilmore is accused of having contact with in Salmon Arm are all aged 10 or younger.

Gilmore is due back in court on Jan. 14 in Salmon Arm.