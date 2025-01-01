CSRD board agrees to support permanent installation of search and rescue boat house in Sicamous Channel

Photo: District of Sicamous

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson believes the installation of the new search and rescue boat house is vitally important to the safety of Shuswap residents.

At the Dec. 13 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting, Anderson asked the board to write a letter of support for the installation of a new boathouse for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Shuswap station in the Sicamous Channel.

“This project has been ongoing for 10 years,” she explained. “Two years ago, the Royal Canadian marine search and rescue society got funding for the boat house to be built.”

The RCM-SAR Shuswap station is a volunteer run organization that provides search and rescue services across Shuswap Lake.

The construction of the boathouse will allow them to keep their boats in the water year round and allow them to embark on missions much faster in the winter months.

Two years later the construction of the boathouse is complete.

And in November of 2024 the District of Sicamous entered an agreement with the Shuswap Lifeboat Society to allow the boathouse to be installed at the end of the Main Street Landing Wharf within the district's water tenure.

However provincial approval is necessary in order to permanently install the boathouse in the Sicamous Channel due to section 11 of the Water Sustainability Act governing changes in streams and rivers.

Anderson stressed the important work the RCM-SAR does in the Shuswap.

“This year, we had an incident off the Bruhn bridge where a semi went off the bridge and into the channel,” she said. “That could have been a lot worse, but RCM-SAR was there to assist with all the cleanup and the emergency protocol, and worked with the RCMP.”

“The RCM-SAR does 55 missions a year with rescue and recovery,” she added. “I just want to reiterate and stress how important this facility is.”

The district has submitted a section 11 application to the provincial government in order to approve the installation and the letter of support from the regional district will support the application.

“The support letter is really important that we keep this project going and keep water search and rescue in the water and their boats ready to go all year,” Anderson said.

The board unanimously voted in favour of providing the letter of support for the installation of the RCM-SAR boat house.