245783
Salmon Arm  

Geese found dead along Shuswap shoreline confirmed to have been killed by bird flu

Bird flu killed local geese

- | Story: 525256

Shuswap residents are being urged to use caution and avoid handling sick or dead birds after cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in dead geese found along the Shuswap shoreline.

The District of Sicamous has put out a statement warning residents that confirmed cases of bird flu have been detected at Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake.

The district said the disease was discovered after an investigation into reports of dead geese near the mouth of the Eagle River and Mara Lake.

Test results confirmed the presence of avian influenza in the dead birds.

“We are hopeful that this is a localized outbreak that has now subsided,” reads the statement.

Humans can contract bird flu, but the risk of transmission is considered quite low.

Touching sick birds or animals and then touching your eyes, nose, mouth or face is the most common method of infection.

The symptoms of bird flu are similar to that of regular influenza.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings of deceased waterfowl that seem unusual, such as birds found in fields or floating in water without visible injury or feather loss. Such reports can be made to the BC Bird Mortality Line at 1-866-431-2473.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Salmon Arm News

250494


249482
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
248915
Real Estate
5076050
613 Nighthawk Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$410,000
more details
251189


249045


Send us your News Tips!


245188


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Inky
Inky Shuswap BC SPCA >




245338


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
248912