Geese found dead along Shuswap shoreline confirmed to have been killed by bird flu

Photo: Pixabay.com

Shuswap residents are being urged to use caution and avoid handling sick or dead birds after cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in dead geese found along the Shuswap shoreline.

The District of Sicamous has put out a statement warning residents that confirmed cases of bird flu have been detected at Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake.

The district said the disease was discovered after an investigation into reports of dead geese near the mouth of the Eagle River and Mara Lake.

Test results confirmed the presence of avian influenza in the dead birds.

“We are hopeful that this is a localized outbreak that has now subsided,” reads the statement.

Humans can contract bird flu, but the risk of transmission is considered quite low.

Touching sick birds or animals and then touching your eyes, nose, mouth or face is the most common method of infection.

The symptoms of bird flu are similar to that of regular influenza.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings of deceased waterfowl that seem unusual, such as birds found in fields or floating in water without visible injury or feather loss. Such reports can be made to the BC Bird Mortality Line at 1-866-431-2473.