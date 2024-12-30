Ring in the new year with funk music as Majesty plays Song Sparrow Hall

Photo: Celebrate Shuswap Society

The Celebrate Shuswap Society is staging a rocking New Year’s Eve Bash at the Song Sparrow Hall with a night of funky tunes from Bob Roger’s funk band Majesty.

Featuring musicians from around the Shuswap, Okanagan and Kootenays, Majesty plays a wide variety of funk and R&B along with a smattering of ska and even some original songs as well.

The band features Lindsay May on vocals, Gareth Seys on drums, Shannon Sternloff on bass, Colin Spence on keyboards, Jordan Dick on guitar, Bob Rogers on trombone and Krispin Elder on the saxophone.

Rogers has a music degree from UBC and a masters in trombone performance, as well as a lifetime of experience performing and recording music with a huge variety of performers.

He has performed or recorded with acts like Areosmith, Natalie Cole, Charlotte Diamond and the Temptations.

Don't miss the New Year's Eve Bash with Bob Roger's funk band, Majesty at the Song Sparrow Hall Dec. 31.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with Tapas from Cantina Vallarta accompanied by local jazz from 8 to 9 p.m. and the dance party will kick off at 9:30 p.m. and go until after midnight.

Tickets and more information are available from the Celebrate Shuswap Society website.