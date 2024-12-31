Village council backs plan to look at making Chase Curling Club more useful year-round

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Chase Curling Club has received support from village council for upgrades to the community's curling rink, to make it a more useful facility year-round.

The curling club has been meeting with Together Chase and discussing ways to enhance the usage of the facility.

One of the primary ideas discussed includes opening up the rink for off-season events like meetings and social gatherings, but the rink’s current sand floor rules out any such activities.

At a special Chase village council meeting on Dec.17, Brock Endean from Together Chase spoke to council to explain the plan to have a concrete floor put in, which would provide several key benefits.

The curling club and Together Chase have been working with an engineering firm called Polar Engineering on an application for a grant through the Federation of Municipalities Green Municipal Fund Program.

“Right now the initial part would be a feasibility study, and looking at it from a greenhouse gas piece and energy efficiency. So on average, just having a concrete slab as opposed to a sand base, takes away about two weeks of time to prepare the ice, it requires less water consumption," Endean said.

“It's easier to keep it cold, so less energy is used throughout the season, but then at the end of it as well ... we have this nice big open slate which could be used for many other purposes,” he added.

With a new concrete floor in place the off-season possibilities for the facility would open up substantially.

“So this opens up the big ice shed to potentially be a cooling centre come heat waves,” Endean said. “City of Vancouver uses their curling rink, they put in judo mats, inflatable games, they run summer activities in that space.”

He also pointed out that the energy savings from the project could be enough to offset the borrowing required.

The total cost of the project would be approximately $37,000, with 80 of that covered by grant funding. The remaining 20 per cent — about $7,300 — would be paid by the club.

Polar Engineering and the curling club are already working on conducting a preliminary energy usage review and submitting a pre-application for the grant in order to fund the more comprehensive study.

Despite assurances there would be no cost to the village Coun. Fred Torbohm questioned why it would cost so much to install a concrete floor.

Endean explained the study is about more than the floor.

"It's not so much just to put in a concrete floor, it's to look at what other ways to reduce energy consumption in the building,” he said. “The whole scope and scale of the project is more than just the floor.”

The village council voted unanimously in favour of providing a letter of support for the feasibility study.