Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm Mounties catch prohibited, uninsured driver

Senior caught behind wheel

Salmon Arm Mounties say officers responding to a call about erratic driving found a local senior with a driving prohibition behind the wheel on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police received a report of a blue Chevrolet Cobalt driving erratically in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

“Salmon Arm RCMP located the vehicle near 10th Street NW and conducted a traffic stop,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

"The vehicle was found to have no insurance, and the 67-year-old female driver was previously prohibited from driving.”

The woman was issued a future court date for the offence of driving while prohibited and police impounded her vehicle for the mandatory seven days.

The driver also received a $598 violation ticket for driving without insurance.

