Salmon Arm  

Sicamous Fire Rescue plans festive Christmas tree bonfire to raise money for food bank

Bonfire for Christmas trees

Sicamous residents are invited to ring in the new year with warmth and community as Sicamous Fire Rescue hosts a new Christmas tree bonfire event to raise money for Eagle Valley Community Support Society.

Sicamous Fire Rescue is inviting residents to bring their Christmas trees down for a special Christmas Tree Falò, or bonfire, on Sunday, Jan. 5.

In many communities across Italy, bonfires are lit on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 to celebrate the end of the holiday season and the beginning of a new year.

Sicamous residents are invited to drop by and dispose of their Christmas trees at the fun community event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 425 Main St. in Sicamous.

Firefighters will be accepting donations for their boot drive and all proceeds will go towards the Eagle Valley Community Support Society.

