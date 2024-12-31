Sicamous Fire Rescue plans festive Christmas tree bonfire to raise money for food bank

Photo: Pexels.com

Sicamous residents are invited to ring in the new year with warmth and community as Sicamous Fire Rescue hosts a new Christmas tree bonfire event to raise money for Eagle Valley Community Support Society.

Sicamous Fire Rescue is inviting residents to bring their Christmas trees down for a special Christmas Tree Falò, or bonfire, on Sunday, Jan. 5.

In many communities across Italy, bonfires are lit on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 to celebrate the end of the holiday season and the beginning of a new year.

Sicamous residents are invited to drop by and dispose of their Christmas trees at the fun community event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 425 Main St. in Sicamous.

Firefighters will be accepting donations for their boot drive and all proceeds will go towards the Eagle Valley Community Support Society.