Salmon Arm man arrested, convicted after fleeing Mounties twice in one day

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Salmon Arm man who fled from police twice in the same day has been convicted and sentenced for charges of theft and flight from police.

William Travis Young, 28, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Dec. 17 on four counts of theft under $5,000, one count of flight from police and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Young received a sentence of 37 days in jail in addition to time served as well as one year on probation and a one year driving prohibition. He was also ordered to pay a total of $1,032.06 in restitution related to the thefts.

The charges stem from a series of thefts that took place from Dec. 2023 to Oct. 2024 as well as two incidents of fleeing from police when RCMP officers attempted to arrest Young in Nov. 2024.

Nov. 9 Salmon Arm RCMP attempted to arrest Young after he was spotted driving an orange Kia on Fifth Street SE in Salmon Arm.

Young was known to police and had active warrants out for his arrest at the time.

When officers attempted to arrest him he fled on foot and was spotted again later that day behind the wheel of the same vehicle.

The second time officers approached he fled in his vehicle at high speed.

Young was later arrested after police obtained a warrant to search a residence he was known to frequent.

Salmon Arm Mounties released a statement following the Young’s conviction.

“This is the result of the diligent work of our officers here in Salmon Arm,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Flight from police creates a safety concern for our officers and the public. Thankfully, no one was injured in this instance.”