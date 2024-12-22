Ebus says policy of prior notice for service dogs is for safety of all passengers

Photo: Ebus - file photo

A bus company that wouldn't allow a blind woman's service dog on a trip to the Shuswap Saturday says their policy revolves around the safety of all passengers on board.

Saturday morning, Jessica Rathwell was planning on travelling from Surrey to Blind Bay on an Ebus, to spend Christmas with her family. But when she went to board the bus, the driver told her she couldn't bring her 40-pound black Labrador service dog onto the bus, as she had not given the company 48-hours notice as required.

In an email, Ebus' Director of BC Intercity Operations Glen Desjardine said seats must be removed to allow space for a service dog on Ebus trips. As Rathwell's bus was sold out on Saturday, they were unable to accommodate her dog without prior notice.

“Under normal circumstances, we can likely accommodate last minute, as most of our coaches are accessible, but when we create this extra space we do lose seating capacity. And in yesterday's event, our schedule was sold out and we were not able to facilitate the movement of and reduction of seats,” Desjardine said.

“We cannot allow for service animals to be seated on the seats or in the aisles as this then creates a safety hazard for those needing to use the aisle way.

“Our policy is very much aligned with that of other transportation service providers in both busing and airline. This travel policy is very well indicated on our website and when booking for a service animal, which anyone traveling with service animals knows, there are always some requirements to comply with.”

The 48-hour notice policy is stated on Ebus' website, on their “Before you go” page.

When speaking with Castanet Saturday, Rathwell said she had been unaware of the 48-hour notice policy. She added that she has now been banned from Ebus for life after the incident for being “unruly, disrespectful and rude.”

Desjardine commended his staff for how the issue was dealt with, including the Ebus driver involved.

“I assisted [the driver] in offloading the coach as it arrived into Kamloops and witnessed many of the passengers complimenting her on her actions and how she remained calm and respectful while dealing with this passenger and this situation, some even providing her with an added tip,” Desjardine said.

"I have listened to the call in to our Customer Service Center, and our representative was nothing less than professional and respectful, even offering to accommodate this passenger on a later schedule that day that was refused.

“It is a shame that our enforcement of our policy that is designed to protect the service animal and its handler is being attacked because the person traveling refused to comply with our travel policy,” Desjardine added.