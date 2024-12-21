Blind woman refused service on Ebus because of her service dog

Photo: File photo

Mike Rathwell is stunned that his blind sister was kicked off of an Ebus Saturday morning because of her service dog.

Jessica Rathwell was travelling from Surrey to Blind Bay to spend Christmas with family when the bus driver told her she could not bring her 40-pound black Labrador service dog onto the bus.

Mike said his sister has travelled with her certified service dog on Ebus in the past without issue, but this time she was refused service, which Rathwell said is against the law.

Jessica said she was shocked when the bus driver told her she had to give the company 48 hours notice that she had a service dog.

Jessica, who travelled to Kamloops from the Lower Mainland for Thanksgiving on Ebus, did not know she was required to notify the company about the dog.

“I had no problems at Thanksgiving,” Jessica said, noting she did not inform the company about the service dog for that trip and boarded the bus without incident.

Saturday morning, Jessica took an Uber to Guildford Mall where she was to meet the bus.

“The bus driver said we don't have a reservation for a service dog, and I said I have a reservation and a ticket under my name,” she said.

Jessica said the driver told her it is Ebus policy to call at least 48 hours in advance to let them know about the dog, something she was unaware of.

Her mom booked the ticket online and did not see that notice of a service dog had to be given in advance.

The driver then called her manager who also refused to allow the woman and her dog on the bus.

Jessica said she would not need any extra room for the dog that would just lay at her feet.

“One woman even said we could sit beside her, that she did not mind,” Jessica said, but she was still not allowed to board the bus.

Jessica refused to back down, and eventually the driver called the police and they drove Jessica back to her home.

“If I had known about the policy that I need to call 48 hours in advance, I would have done it. I'm not trying to be difficult,” she said, adding she was hoping for some Christmastime compassion and would be allowed to travel.

And to make matters worse, Jessica said she is now banned from Ebus for life because she was “unruly, disrespectful and rude.”

“For that to happen it was very upsetting for all of us,” said Mike. “It's disgraceful really that a company would refuse her service just because she had a service dog.”

This is not the first time Ebus has refused a passenger with a service dog.

In June 2022, Dr. Paul Gabias and his wife Mary Ellen, who are both legally blind were trying to catch a bus to Salmon Arm but said they weren’t allowed to board because they didn’t have the proper documents for their guide dog.

In that case, the couple were refused entry because they did not have proper documentation for the dog.

Jessica said she was not asked for documentation, but she did have it with her and would have presented it if asked.

She said the issue she had was not notifying the company in advance about the dog.

In June 2022, John Stepovy, Ebus motorcoach director said, “the issue is, for the safety and well-being of anybody that travels, they're required to present proper documentation for a service animal or an emotional support animal. And they simply do not have the proper documentation.

The company's website states: "Service Animals can ride on Ebus coaches. Tickets with a Service Animal must be booked with us by phone, 1-877-769-3287. Ebus requires 48-hours notice for service animal bookings."

Castanet has reached out to Ebus for comment on the latest incident.