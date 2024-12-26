Salmon Arm mayor's 2024 highlights include 55+ BC Games, influx of incoming rental units

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says 2024 was a busy year for the city, one which “seemed to go by so fast."

"I guess that's a good sign," Harrison said.

When reflecting on the past year, Harrison said hosting the 55+ BC Games this September and seeing an influx of rental units on the way to Salmon Arm were his highlights.

“When I think about 2024, I guess the first thing that comes into my mind is the hosting of the 55+ BC Games,” he said. “It was such a community effort, and such a celebration of participation and an opportunity to show off our city and it was an overwhelming success.”

He said the games brought more than $3 million to the local economy, and helped accommodation providers have their best September ever.

“I still hear from people who were at those games, and they're like, 'We're coming back to your wonderful little town,'” he added.

The mayor sees the number of new housing starts as another victory for the city this year.

“We met the same building permit values as we did last year, over $60 million, and this is unusual for the province because many places did not,” he said.

As far as building permits are concerned, this year saw the fifth highest total in the past 25 years, but Harrison said it is the type of projects being built that excites him the most.

“We had just 22 single family dwellings, individual building permits built,” he said.

“And then the swing is over 200 units of multi-family housing, houses with suites, detached suites, townhouses, apartments. So that infill densification piece is certainly underway around the core of our city.”

Another big focus for the municipality this year has been infrastructure upgrade projects.

We did a lot of in the ground projects this year,” he said. “Really, our focus was on critical infrastructure, especially water and sewer infrastructure.”

This year, the city took on two big pumping station upgrades which replaced infrastructure that was built in the 1970s.

“We replaced two really crucial pumping stations, Pump Station 5, which was under [the] five corners intersection,” he said. “We moved that pump station into Little Mountain, close to the reservoir there.

“The second big water one which we have let out now and are working on is the replacement of Pump Station 2, which is down at Canoe Beach.”

This pump station provides water to roughly 50 per cent of the residences in Salmon Arm.

“Big project,” Harrison remarked. “Absolutely critical — because if that pump doesn't work, half the people in Salmon Arm don't get water.”

This year also saw the first steps of other long term projects in the city, like the expansion of Lakeshore Road.

“People who walk down there on the foreshore trail when you look up, there's a pretty big berm that's been built, that's the phase two piece of the Lakeshore Road rebuild,” he said.

“We've built a storm water drainage system there, and the second piece was we needed to support the hillside there before we can do the work on the actual road."

“We have completed that on this big project,” he added. “Looking forward to 2025, 2026, we will rebuild Lakeshore Road.”

The city launched a survey which saw residents vote for a two-lane option with an active transportation corridor for the rebuild.

“Another exciting piece is that we managed to move forward on the West Bay Connector trail system with the design work,” Mayor Harrison said. This is a project we've been working on for some time, it's a very complicated project because it involves so many jurisdictions.”

The project involves cooperation between the city and two Indigenous bands, as well as coordination with CP Rail, the provincial government and several ministries.

“The design work project is underway, and once we get that done, then we can really move forward with fundraising and working on the finances of it.”

Harrison gave credit to Coun. Tim Lavery for being a tireless advocate for active transportation infrastructure.

“You always need a champion when it comes to council moving things forward and Tim Lavery has certainly been a champion of active transportation, so I’ve got to give him credit,” he said.

Challenges faced by the city

The year was not without its challenges, and Harrison said while it ended up being a pretty good wildfire season this year, the threat is ongoing.

“I think it's probably the biggest concern residents have is the wildfire and smoke challenges in the summer,” he said, adding the city is continuing with its wildfire mitigation and FireSmart efforts.

“We are completing our burns in Little Mountain now, and it's significant because we need to protect our water infrastructure that's in that park,” he said.

And he said plans are already in place to move forward with fire mitigation efforts in Park Hill in the new year.

“Of course, that's where our other water infrastructure is, and we will be doing fuel mitigation treatments in Park Hill in 2025 to try to protect that infrastructure,” Harrison said.

The loss of Memorial Arena as an indoor recreation space was another big challenge the city faced in 2024.

Following a town hall meeting with residents about the arena, a discussion group was formed to come up with a suitable alternative to a taxpayer-funded sports facility.

“That's what we're doing right now, and I expect early in the new year that discussion group will pass to council some options for them to consider,” he said.

“In our strategic plan, the aquatic centre and recreation centre is a large recreational item, and so we need to find other ways to provide an indoor facility for the uses that were lost at the Memorial Arena,” he said.