Sicamous RCMP says tire tread depth a factor in two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Photo: Thinkstock

Sicamous RCMP are reminding the public to ensure their winter tires are in good condition after tread depth was determined to be a factor in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 last week.

On Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Last Spike rest area, about 25 kilometres east of Sicamous.

“The investigation determined a westbound Kia collided with an eastbound Mazda pick up truck in a sideswipe fashion which resulted in heavy damage to the drivers side of the Kia and the drivers front of the pick up truck,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP in a statement.

The area was experiencing a heavy, wet snowfall at the time of the incident.

“Road conditions were not ideal at the time, however the tires of both affected vehicles were just above the minimum required tread depth which would have been a factor in the collision,” McNeil said.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision and the highway remained open.

Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene as the collision rendered them inoperable.

Police want to remind the public to make sure winter tires are mud and snow rated and have sufficient tread depth to ensure safe winter travel.