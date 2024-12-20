Drug trafficking investigation launched after men caught with cash, cocaine in Sicamous motel parking lot

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous police said they have launched a drug trafficking investigation after catching two men in a pickup truck in possession of $1,000 in cash and more than 26 grams of cocaine.

On Dec. 18 at 9:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a motel on Riverside Avenue.

“Police located two men seated in a pickup truck, and seized a small quantity of cocaine from the possession of one of the males,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

Both men in the truck were arrested for possession and the vehicle was searched. Mounties said officers found $1,000 in a paper bag, as well as an additional 26 grams of cocaine in a ziplock bag.

The drugs, cash, cellphone and truck of the suspect were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The owner of the truck, a 32-year-old Sicamous resident, and the passenger, a 34-year-old Salmon Arm resident, were released at the scene.

McNeil said the investigation is ongoing.