Mayor calls for statutory service review of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre

Photo: Sicamous Chamber of Commerce

Disagreements over the management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre has led Mayor Colleen Anderson to officially request a statutory service review from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

At the Dec. 13 Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting, Anderson brought forward a motion to let the District of Sicamous negotiate taking responsibility for management and administration of the recreation centre with CSRD staff.

The motion would have been decided by a weighted shareholder vote, consisting of Anderson as the municipal director representing Sicamous, and local area E director Rhona Martin.

However the motion failed to find a seconder, and never made it to the floor.

Anderson said she was acting on direction from the District of Sicamous council, who have long been dissatisfied with management of the CSRD recreation centre.

“The District of Sicamous council feels that the needs of the community and area are not being met regarding the management and operation of the Sicamous and District Recreation Center,” she said.

“The district has met with the user groups, listened to their concerns raised in these discussions, and developed a summary of these concerns, as well as providing recommendations on how to address these concerns.”

She said despite providing this information to the CSRD, as well as numerous meetings and discussions over the last few years, nothing has been done to address the concerns presented by Sicamous.

“I've been given a mandate from my council that should my motion today not be supported, the District of Sicamous has no option other than to provide a letter to the CSRD board and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs requesting a statutory service review of the operation and management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Center,” she said.

She added that the letter would be sent to the board and the ministry on Dec. 17.