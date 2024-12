Photo: BC SPCA Shuswap Facebook

BC SPCA Shuswap is asking the public for more information after two kittens were found taped in a box on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen.

The kittens were discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and are now safe in the care of the SPCA.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shuswap branch of the BC SPCA at 250-832-7376 or the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722.