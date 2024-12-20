Snow Chute and The Big Leplowski will be soon be clearing snowy streets in Salmon Arm

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The Big Leplowski and Snow Chute will be hitting the road soon to tackle snowy winter weather.

The City of Salmon Arm has announced the winners of its snow plow naming contest in a post on its social media pages.

The city chose the name Snow Chute for its newest snow plow. This name was submitted by Addison Blair, a grade 6 student from Silver Creek elementary.

Blair also included a drawing of the new plow, which the city said will be turned into a custom decal and soon displayed proudly on the new snow clearing machine.

Amanda Moland’s submission of The Big Leplowski was chosen for the next new plow truck, which is expected to arrive in February or March of next year.

Moland is the owner and creator behind Alabaster & Ivory, selling statement jewelry pieces made from polymer clay.

“Both winners will receive a City of Salmon Arm swag bag as a token of our appreciation for their snow-tacular creativity,” said a statement on the city’s social media pages.

The post also thanked everyone who provided submissions for the contest.