Partnership could result in 40 affordable rental units built in Salmon Arm

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

A partnership between a Kamloops-based developer and the Canadian Mental Health Association could see 40 affordable rental units come to Salmon Arm by 2027.

A development permit application for a project including 40 units of affordable rental housing will be heading to Salmon Arm city council for approval.

At the Dec. 16 Salmon Arm development and planning services committee meeting, Chris Larson, city planner, presented a report on a development permit application for a new low-income housing development being built at 1141 18 St. NE.

“This proposal is to accommodate the development of eight residential buildings containing 40 total residential units,” he said. “This proposal is advancing as a partnership with the applicants [CanZea Developments], CMHA [Canadian Mental Health Association], and it was selected by BC Housing for funding from the provincial community housing fund as a purpose built rental application.”

Since it is new rental housing, Larson explained it qualified for council’s housing priority policy.

"All efforts have been made to advance this as quickly as possible, as per prescribed timelines,” he said. “A Housing Agreement and a companion covenant are requirements to secure their rental housing elements as per that policy.”

The development will feature fourplex-style townhomes with a mixture of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom units owned by CMHA.

The units will be independent affordable rental housing units subsidized by BC Housing.

In a letter included in the agenda package, CanZea said it plans to begin construction on the project in 2025, and hope to have all units complete by 2027.

As a heavily treed property, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said this could be the first big test of the city’s new tree protection bylaw.

“I just wondered if the developer has considered whether or not they'll be able to leave some of the trees to sort of leave a bit of screening between them and single family homes and how their landscaping will address the tree bylaw?” Lindgren asked.

Graham Richardson, co-owner of CanZea Development, was in attendance to answer questions.

“Obviously we've got a lot to do with this property, seeing as there's a lot of trees on it,” he said.

“They are older, mature trees and …our view on it is if we were to remove some of the trees, the remainder would be obviously tall and become hazardous to not only the buildings that we would construct, but the neighbouring infrastructure, power lines and that sort of thing.

“I love trees and I would love to leave some, but in this particular instance it is pretty impossible, in our opinion, to really leave anything,” he added.

He further explained they would be planting new trees around the perimeter of the property to better screen the homes in the future, but he acknowledged it would be a number of years before they are close to the size of the trees set to be removed.

“We've tried to put as much around as we can without creating anything that's too hazardous in the future,” he added.

Because they are unable to add back as many trees as they are removing, the developer will have to pay a tree replacement fee to the city that will be kept in a reserve fund for planting new trees.

Larson added this is the first time this aspect of the tree protection bylaw has been put into force, and the developer has worked with city planners on the issue and agreed to pay the fee.

Councillors happy to see affordable rental units

Besides the issue of tree removal, councillors were happy to see new and affordable rental units coming to the city.

“This is a much needed type of housing supply and I am happy to see it,” said Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond. “I think it fits in the housing ladder, I know you're a trusted partner in other developments, and I am very happy to move it forward for council's consideration.”

Coun. Tim Lavery also said he was happy to see this development moving forward.

“This, again, is a great addition to the diversity of the housing that we have in the city, and in particular in this section of the city,” he said. “The staff report notes the accessibility to community amenities, to public amenities, to schools, all those sort of things, it's a good development at the right spot and I fully support this.”

The partnership with CMHA was another point councillors were particularly excited about.

“Today is an extremely exciting day, because we've been talking about this property for a long time, and to see a partnership between CMHA and a trusted developer who's done work in our community is awesome,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“It's much needed housing supply, and it couldn't be in a much better location.”

Mayor Alan Harrison praised the walkability of the location.

“People could live in this complex, and really not need to use their car much because you can get to amenities, both uptown and downtown from this spot," he said.

He also thanked Dawn Dunlop, executive director of CMHA Revelstoke-Shuswap for her hard work helping this project come together.

“I also wanted to comment on the collaborative work, and I know Miss Dunlop is here with us, this probably wouldn't have happened without her and CMHA reaching out to the province and reaching out to Graham,” he said. “I think it's win-win-win all around, and I appreciate you working with us.”

The motion to recommend the development application to Salmon Arm city council was passed unanimously.