Warm weather could mean no outdoor ice rinks in 2024, warns CSRD

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Finlayson Park outdoor ice rink in a colder year

Warmer than usual winter weather means the outdoor skating rinks around the Columbia Shuswap Regional District could remain closed for the rest of the year.

In a statement on its website, the CSRD said opening dates for the outdoor ice rink season are still to be determined.

“Due to warm weather, ice making has not been possible, and there will be no outdoor ice rinks ready for skating in 2024,” reads the statement.

The CSRD usually builds four outdoor ice rinks around the regional district. They are located at Farrell’s Field in Celista, the Silver Creek Community Park, Parson Community Park and Sorrento-Blind Bay Park.

For the full addresses of the rinks as well as updated information should the temperatures drop, visit the CSRD’s outdoor ice rinks webpage.