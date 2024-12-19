251144
249525
Salmon Arm  

Warm weather could mean no outdoor ice rinks in 2024, warns CSRD

Too warm for outdoor rinks

- | Story: 523765

Warmer than usual winter weather means the outdoor skating rinks around the Columbia Shuswap Regional District could remain closed for the rest of the year.

In a statement on its website, the CSRD said opening dates for the outdoor ice rink season are still to be determined.

“Due to warm weather, ice making has not been possible, and there will be no outdoor ice rinks ready for skating in 2024,” reads the statement.

The CSRD usually builds four outdoor ice rinks around the regional district. They are located at Farrell’s Field in Celista, the Silver Creek Community Park, Parson Community Park and Sorrento-Blind Bay Park.

For the full addresses of the rinks as well as updated information should the temperatures drop, visit the CSRD’s outdoor ice rinks webpage.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

251189


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
248915
Real Estate
5071076
#23 12798 Lake Hill Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
250217


227425


Send us your News Tips!


250863


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Regal
Regal Shuswap BC SPCA >


251582


251002


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
246893