R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction to pause for holiday season

Photo: Thinkstock

Sicamous residents can enjoy an early Christmas present from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit as there will be no highway closures over the holiday season.

Work will pause on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5 in order to leave the highway open for holiday travel.

Currently, Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm closes for construction between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and reopens to single lane alternating traffic from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For a detailed work schedule updated weekly, visit the provincial government R.W. Bruhn bridge project webpage.

For up to date highway travel information, visit DriveBC.