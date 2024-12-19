The CSRD says new recycling agreement will save thousands in tax dollars

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board said its new agreement with Recycle BC will save thousands in tax dollars.

At the CSRD board meeting on Dec. 13, Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environmental and utility services, brought forward a new agreement with Recycle BC that he said would greatly reduce the cost of the program being borne by taxpayers.

“I just want to acknowledge the work that staff have done over the years to try and convince Recycle BC that the rates that they were paying were too low,” Van Nostrand said. “And the spirit of a stewardship program is that it should fund itself, and we were subsidizing it.”

The CSRD first signed an agreement with Recycle BC in 2015 in order to bring recycling to the district.

In the agreement, the CSRD was required to pay for staff, bins and recycling depots, and Recycle BC paid them based on the weight of the materials collected.

“The history of this program, going back to 2015 was that it was costing the Regional District around $1.3 million to deliver the service,” he explained. “The program the last couple of years has cost upwards of about $750,000 to deliver, and we were receiving around $350,000 to manage it. …So we were subsidizing it significantly.”

Under the new agreement, Recycle BC will cover all of the costs associated with running the recycling program.

“It took Recycle BC a while to recognize what was the true cost of delivering this program, and as I mentioned, many regional districts have lobbied that group, and they've recognized it, and these are the results of that lobbying work,” he added.

The board voted unanimously to authorize the new agreement with Recycle BC.

Final determinations of the tax implications from this new agreement will be presented during budget deliberations in early 2025.