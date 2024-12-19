A 15-year housing agreement for rental unit project divides Salmon Arm city councillors

Photo: Luc Rempel

A housing agreement that would lead to new purpose-built rental units in Salmon Arm led to a spirited council discussion, as some councillors felt proposed changes to the standard housing agreement set a dangerous precedent.

At the Dec. 16 planning and development services committee meeting, staff brought forward a report on a proposed housing agreement for a six storey mixed use building located at 821 and 861 28 St. NE, near the curling rink.

A housing agreement is a tool used by municipalities to ensure certain development projects remain as rental units in exchange for faster permit processing and certain zoning variances.

“The majority of covenants that the city has entered into for rental units have been in perpetuity,” explained Chris Larson, senior planner. “In this case, the applicant has requested a minimum 15-year time period for the housing agreement.”

There were some supporters for the move to a 15-year agreement, with some councillors saying they felt grateful to have more market rental units coming.

“I'm comfortable with the change to 15 years,” said Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond.

“I agree that the market conditions could change, but I am heartened to see both willingness and the readiness of the private developers to commit to rental property. Rental property, as we know, is a contributing factor to entering the property ladder and working your way up to market ownership.”

Other councillors were less impressed by the move to a 15-year agreement.

"I understand that, and we're grateful for this initiative, but I think it's important that we establish the benchmark that we have before and continue on with the 25-year time period,” said Coun. Tim Lavery. “I do not want to set any precedent going forward on that and that we not waiver from that.”

“I may very well be in the minority, but I will be opposed,” he added.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren wanted to know what sort of tradeoff the city would receive in exchange for a shorter time frame on the housing agreement.

Larson explained the tradeoff was the inclusion of a housing agreement and the building of new market rental units.

“It sounds to me like the developer is being able to secure quite a bit favour in this development, based on the fact that it will have a rental covenant on it, and I'm not willing to reduce our standard on that,” Lindgren said.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he understands where the other councillors were coming from, but thought the need for rental housing outweighs their concerns.

“I understand both Coun. Lindgren and Coun. Lavery’s viewpoint, but we have a shortage of purpose-built rental,” he said. “This developer does specialize in purpose-built rentals, so I don't see them doing this in order to change it, necessarily.”

“I think if we can guarantee this many new units for 15 years and give some flexibility to the developer in case the market changes significantly, I think it's a win-win,” he added.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he appreciated the discussion, but in the end supported the 15-year agreement.

“First of all, I think it's a really good discussion, because really it's about 15 years versus 25 years,” Harrison said. “We need apartments and that kind of housing for sale, we don't just need it for rent.”

“So in 15 years, if some of those people renting in those apartments have the option to buy them, that could be a very good thing,” he added.

The amended motion to move forward with a 15-year housing agreement was passed, with only Lavery opposed.