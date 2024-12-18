CSISS, SWC warn Shuswap residents to stay alert after confirmed whirling disease cases in Kootenay Lake

Photo: Sascha Hallet, FishPathogens Rainbow Trout infected with whirling disease

The Shuswap Watershed Council and Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society are raising the alarm after whirling disease was detected in Kootenay Lake fish.

The provincial government issued a bulletin on Dec. 6 stating three trout samples from the southern arm of Kootenay Lake have tested positive for the parasite that causes whirling disease in juvenile fish.

Whirling disease is caused by a microscopic parasite called Myxobolus cerebralis that begins its life by infecting aquatic worms that are eaten by juvenile fish before infecting the fish itself.

Infected fish suffer from damage to their brain stem and spinal cord resulting in a characteristic spiralling or whirling swimming pattern.

The disease can cause extremely high mortality rates among salmonids like trout and salmon. It poses no risk to humans or pets.

“Whirling disease spreads through the movement of fish, mud, and water. It’s transmitted by spores that cling to equipment such as boats and watercraft of all kinds, fishing gear, pumps, pets, and infected fish (dead or alive),” reads a statement from the SWC

“Preventing the movement of whirling disease is key, because there is no treatment.”

The SWC and CSISS are strongly urging all water users to follow best practices to prevent the spread of whirling disease and other aquatic invasive species.

This includes the clean, drain, dry protocol. People should always clean, drain and dry boats, gear and equipment before moving between bodies of water.

Water users should never move fish or fish parts between bodies of water, and are urged to stop for inspections when travelling with a boat or any kind of watercraft.

The provincial government has implemented additional cleaning and decontamination procedures when moving equipment and boats within or out of high-risk areas. Learn more about the new protocol here.

Residents are also being urged to report any sightings of whirling disease to [email protected] or to the RAPP line 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).