Salmon Arm elementary students get hands-on experience building wigwam

Photo: SD83 Students making presentations inside the wigwam that was built at South Canoe Outdoor Learning.

A Salmon Arm elementary school class developed teamwork skills and gained hands-on learning experience by coming together to build a wigwam at their school.

The project started after students in Emily Styles' grade 3/4 class at South Canoe Outdoor Learning read The Birchbark House by Louise Erdrich, a story about an Anishnaabe family set in 1847.

“Learning about first contact and the impacts of contact are part of the grade 4 Social Studies curriculum,” Styles said.

“Getting to know the characters in this book and vicariously experiencing some of the dynamics between an Indigenous nation living in their traditional way and the newly-arrived Europeans, including the effects of smallpox, has been a great way for my students to understand this part of our history in a personal way.”

The book describes the wigwams, or birch bark houses, the Anishnaabe lived in, and explains how they were constructed.

A key part of the learning was asking permission, Styles explained.

“We asked permission from the land and offered ceremonial tobacco, we asked permission from our neighbour to respectfully harvest some of the saplings from their property, and we asked our principal for permission to build this temporary structure near our outdoor classroom space on our school grounds,” she said.

The students used maple, birch, aspen and willow saplings to make the base of the structure, and then watched videos to learn how to lash the upright sticks and cross sticks together using twine.

The wigwam was then covered with clear plastic for windows and a large brown trap for the outer shell.

Styles acknowledged the plastic was not a very authentic or environmentally friendly material to use, but it was not the right season to harvest birch bark — and they did not have the knowledge to harvest the bark without harming trees.

Together the students sewed the layers with twine to attach it firmly to the frame.

“When a big wind came through a week later and our wigwam held firm, we remembered that the main character in The Birchbark House, Omakayas, was also grateful that she had sewn her stitches on so well when a storm came up. We were living the story," Styles said.

The project took the class about a month to complete. Students worked on it once a week.

“It was a great project to do in the fall to help our class work together on creating something tangible that they could be proud of and feel part of as a group,” Styles said.

“It offered them leadership opportunities when we made a photo-poster presentation to the other classes at our school and invited others to use the wigwam as a learning space.”

Styles said this large of a project is only possible thanks to the generous support from parent volunteers and local community members.

“We are so grateful for the committed parent community that we have at South Canoe,” she said.

“We would like to thank the operations department for their flexibility and understanding, as that is a crucial support to our ability to use the school grounds as learning spaces. We would also like to thank our neighbours, Mr. and Mrs. Gentles, for their ongoing support of our outdoor program, and we’re thankful to the land for offering kindness, forgiveness, lessons and learning opportunities every day that we are humble enough to receive them.”

Styles has offered tours of the wigwam to anyone interested in seeing it for themselves. You can contact her by emailing her at [email protected].