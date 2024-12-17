The CSRD has announced a four stage water restriction system will be coming in 2025

Photo: Pexels.com

A four-stage watering restriction system is coming into effect in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in the new year to reduce strain on water infrastructure.

In a statement on its website, the CSRD announced it will move forward with the new water restriction plan, which will take effect in the spring of 2025.

The plan was approved by the board at the Dec. 13 meeting as part of a larger overhaul of water systems funding.

“When water demands are high, it means the pumps and disinfection systems must work harder,” reads a statement from the CSRD website.

“This makes the system more likely to need repairs or expensive upgrades. Practicing water conservation techniques will help reduce stress on the system and help minimize utility costs.”

The new water systems plan came with user fee increases across the regional district. These increases were spurred by a consultant evaluation that revealed most CSRD water system user fees had not been fully covering the costs of annual operations and were instead being offset by parcel taxes.

The CSRD said the increases have been spread out over the next five years in order to keep annual increases as low as possible.

The new water restriction system is described as being similar to four-stage restrictions already in place in nearby municipalities like Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous.

Restrictions will increase based on drought levels, water system capacity and other environmental factors such as wildfires.

The new plan will allow for the watering of food producing plants as needed at all levels of the restrictions.

More details about the four-stage watering restrictions are expected to be released in the new year.

For more information, visit the CSRD website.