Board member pay raise would allow younger people to serve, CSRD director says

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District director says it's time to think about raising director pay in order to give more people the opportunity to serve their communities.

At the Dec. 13 board meeting, Director Jay Simpson, who represents the North Shuswap, brought up the topic of director remuneration.

“It is something that continues to come to the top of my mind at times, certainly through the fire last year,” Simpson said. “And just in conversation with people in the community and those who care and ask what our remuneration is, they're always surprised at the level that we're at.”

Simpson said he didn't want to get into a detailed discussion about the topic before the end-of-year budget deliberations, but asked his fellow directors to give the matter some consideration.

“I think it's very easy to underestimate the time that you spend doing emails or traveling to and from meetings or the community efforts that you do make that are outside of this boardroom,” he said. “I believe that we are underestimating that in a significant way.”

He asked directors to keep in mind how much time they spend on CSRD business, and consider how to get remuneration to a point where younger people who want to serve their communities could realistically be directors.

“I'm going to leave it there just as a discussion point today, with the anticipation of bringing it back again in the spring,” he added.

Chair Natalya Melnyachuk said she believed the board would be discussing remuneration at the end of the current term.

Simpson clarified he is also talking about changes to take effect at the end of the term, but wants the board thinking about it more in the short term.

“I support director Simpson's thoughts here,” said director Tim Lavery.

He added UBCM has released a best practices guide for local government remuneration, and the guide suggests reviewing remuneration each term.

“It's very clear in the election process that a new table is not tasked with voting on their own remuneration,” he added, before saying he believes the issue warrants further discussion in 2025 or 2026.

Jodi Pierce, the CSRD's financial general services manager, spoke up to remind the board about a relevant clause in the current remuneration bylaw.

“It says that the bylaw shall be reviewed by a committee appointed by the board six months prior to a general local election,” she explained. “So the plan was to have this in the work plan for 2026, in the spring.”

Simpson said he believes the discussion should begin earlier, as the process may take more than six months.

“There may be studies or other things that have to go into that, and I would hate to have to shorten that schedule too much,” he said.

In the end, the board agreed further discussion is warranted and tasked Simpson with bringing up the issue again in the spring.