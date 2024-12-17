Shuswap Trail Alliance launches annual online auction fundraiser

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking forward to another big year, and is hoping residents will help support its annual online auction so the group can fund its upcoming projects.

The alliance is currently organizing the 2025 Shuswap Trails Winter Online Auction, and is seeking donations of items or money in order to make it the best auction yet.

This year’s auction is scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 7.

In a statement published in its newsletter, Shuswap Trails said the annual fundraiser “lays the foundation" that allows them to work with regional partners all year long.

Funds raised during the event are leveraged with matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets and an immense amount of volunteer time to help grow local greenway trails around the Shuswap.

For more information about the event or to make a donation, call 250-832-3435 or email [email protected].