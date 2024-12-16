247583
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm council to pen letter of support for Rise Up Indigenous Wellness $1.5 million grant application

Grant for youth programs

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness is hoping for $1.5 million in grant funding to help run On the Land youth cultural camps and continue to provide youth mentorship programs.

Salmon Arm city council agreed last week to write a letter of support for Rise Up Indigenous Wellness as they apply for the grant.

At its Dec. 9 meeting, council received correspondence from Patricia Thurston, executive director at the Shuswap Youth Services Collaborative.

In the letter, Thurston requested a letter of support for Rise Up Indigenous Wellness as it applies for the National Crime Prevention Strategy Grant in partnership with the Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Indian Band, and Skwlax te Secwepemcúl’ecw.

The application is for $1.5 million in funding over the next five years which will go towards quarterly On the Land youth cultural camps, a youth mentorship program and professional development and training for all community partners and the Shuswap Youth Services Collaborative.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond made the motion to write a letter of support.

“It's an important initiative for youth,” she said. “And has been working hard and making great advances in terms of building capacity in the provision of its service, and I hope council will support them in their efforts to continue to do so.”

The motion to write a letter of support for Rise Up Indigenous passed with unanimous approval.

NEW
