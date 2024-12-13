Salmon Arm Jazz Club brings free-flowing jams to the stage

Photo: First Community church

Salmon Arm Jazz Club is ready to bring some free-flowing improvisation with the fifth edition of its “Blowin’ Session” jazz jams next Thursday at the Nexus at First Community.

The jazz club house band will host the evening's festivities with additional performers announced at showtime.

In a statement released on its website, the Salmon Arm Jazz Club said to expect a few returning favourites as local musicians come home for the holidays.

The term Blowin' Session was popularized by jazz great Johnny Griffin’s 1957 Blue Note album of the same name.

Jam sessions have become an essential part of the jazz tradition, as countless artists over the years have used these improvisational gatherings to improve their skills, prove themselves to their peers or just to have some fun.

The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at the intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.