CSRD to launch safe driving social media campaign amid concerns over traffic changes related to Bruhn bridge replacement project

Photo: Luc Rempel

Some members of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board want better signage at the intersection of Highway 97A and 97B, but for now they will settle for a social media campaign stressing safe driving practices.

At the Dec. 13 board meeting, vice-chair Kevin Flynn spoke up in support of a letter voicing safety concerns about the intersection of these two highways.

The letter was written by Allysa Hopkins, a director representing rural Enderby in the Regional District of the North Okanagan. In the letter, Hopkins urged the province to consider changes to the intersection.

“I discussed with the Electoral Area director that this area is in, and I think this is of extreme importance for our residents, in Sicamous and all the area,” Flynn said. “With the Bruhn Bridge closures on and off, the traffic at this intersection is increased immensely because all Highway 1 gets funnelled that way.

“The changes that have been made with the light for safety reasons and the passing lane on the hill and things…they aren't safe the way they've got that set up.”

Flynn said he doesn't think there is proper signage indicating these changes, and with snow and dirt on the roads, the new lines are very hard for drivers to see. He said he’s already seen drivers going up the hill in the old passing lane that is now a turning lane for oncoming traffic.

“It's extremely dangerous,” he stressed. “I think we really need to make it clear to highways that they need to look at some more signage.

“I just think it's very important that this gets dealt with in some way, shape or form."

Director Rhona Martin of Area E felt signage changes could help, adding she agrees with the points in the letter but felt no amount of signage can fix impatient and aggressive drivers.

“I think that the Bruhn Bridge project is really well signed, and yet I'm coming up the hill today, and the speed limit is 50 kilometers…and three people pull out and pass,” she said. “You can't legislate stupidity, and unfortunately, that's what we're dealing with.”

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson had a different approach in mind.

She felt the District of Sicamous and CSRD should use their social media accounts to remind the public about safer winter driving practices.

“Just a campaign to our residents and community, just to pay attention,” Anderson said. “We can't bubble wrap everyone, but we can definitely send a message that they can pay attention, drive defensively and leave themselves more time.”

The board voted unanimously to have staff initiate a safe driving campaign on social media for residents in the Shuswap region.