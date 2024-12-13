City of Salmon Arm says McGuire Lake Park bridge fix is underway

Photo: Luc Rempel

City of Salmon Arm staff says work is already underway to fix what a resident has described as a “dangerous walking situation” in McGuire Lake Park.

At its Dec. 9 meeting, council received a letter from a concerned citizen who said she's noticed that “a dangerous walking situation” has developed in McGuire Lake Park.

In her letter, Deniece Apeldoorn said a creek bed in the park has clogged to the point water can no longer flow underneath a small foot bridge. Instead, the water flows around the bridge, creating a stream across the walking path.

Coun. Kevin Flynn addressed the letter.

“I don't know that it's as dangerous as the letter seems to say," he said. "But is there anything Mr. Gerow could provide with regards to that little bridge that sometimes floods and in that park?"

Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, said staff is already working on a solution.

“Staff are very aware of the situation. It happens every three to five years,” he said. “We believe it's from sediment coming down and building up and rerouting the water.”

He explained the area is quite environmentally sensitive, and as such, the city is working with a qualified environmental professional to solve the problem.

A temporary bridge is being built that will extend past the current pooling water to avoid slippery and icy conditions, and the old bridge is being removed.

The old bridge is in need of maintenance work that will take place after it is removed.

Then a crew will clean out the sediment build up in January or February when the ground is in good condition for the work to take place.

Gerow said the bridge is expected to be reinstalled some time in the spring.