Sicamous council agreed to spend $800 to support annual seniors Christmas dinner

Photo: Pixabay.com

The District of Sicamous council agreed to deck the halls once more with an $800 donation to support the free Community Christmas Dinner at the Sicamous Seniors Centre.

At the Dec. 11 council meeting, elected officials reviewed correspondence from Fred Busch, president of the Sicamous Seniors Centre Society, requesting donations to support the annual Christmas event.

“We are continuing the tradition of having a traditional Christmas dinner as started almost 40 years ago by Our Lady of Fatima Church,” Busch said in the letter.

"Once they found that they no longer could support it, we were asked to take it on and over the years we have done so.”

“The dinner is open to any person who likes roast turkey and all the fixings,” he added.

Sarah Kyllo, corporate officer, explained council has traditionally supported this event, and last year agreed to give a donation of $800.

Based on past council decisions, the $800 donation had been already allocated in the 2024 budget.

After confirming that the money was indeed already budgeted for, council passed a motion to donate $800 to support the free Christmas dinner at the Sicamous Seniors Centre.