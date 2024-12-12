Shuswap Watershed Council opens submissions for 2025 Water Quality Grants

Photo: Luc Rempel

Local agri-businesses and landowners in the Shuswap could be eligible for up to $45,000 in grant funding for undertaking projects to keep excess nutrients out of the Shuswap Watershed.

Shuswap Watershed Council has opened submissions for its 2025 Water Quality Grants. Up to $45,000 in funding is available for eligible projects.

The purpose of the grant is to help keep nutrient-rich fertilizers from entering waterways. When excess phosphorus and nitrogen from fertilizers wash into Shuswap Lake, it can trigger toxic algal blooms that reduce drinking water quality and affect recreation opportunities.

In 2024, the Shuswap Watershed Council carried out its fifth round of water quality grants which allowed several local farmers and businesses to undertake projects that will help keep phosphorus and nitrogen out of the watershed.

Sunnybrae Winery was a grant recipient last year. The winery upgraded its irrigation system to support fertigation — a method that allows fertilizers to be delivered through the irrigation system. This helps nutrient uptake in the crops, greater water efficiency and reduced groundwater contamination.

In another example, a farmer used the grant to install fencing along Kingfisher Creek to keep livestock from entering the water.

Anyone interested in applying for a water quality grant can find submission forms and full eligibility criteria on the Shuswap Watershed Council website.

Submissions are open until Jan 31, 2025.