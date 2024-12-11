CSRD lists vehicle, equipment for sale just in time for Christmas

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Shopping for the person who has everything? Perhaps an aquatic weed harvester could do the trick.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced that a recently retired aquatic weed harvester and 1990 GMC Top Kick Pumper Truck are now available for purchase.

Both items can be bought through the CSRD's request for offer process.

“Whether for practical use or as the quirkiest conversation piece ever, both items are ready to find their new homes,” reads a post on the CSRD website.

Whether you’re interested in a 34-year-old pump truck or the baby blue aquatic weed harvester, you can learn more on the CSRD website.