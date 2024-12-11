District of Sicamous hires new engineering technician

Photo: District of Sicamous Rob Dayringer has been hired as the new engineering technician for the District of Sicamous.

A new engineering technician is ready to bring experience and expertise to the District of Sicamous.

The district announced Rob Dayringer has been hired as its newest engineering technician.

Dayringer said after living in Sicamous for a few years, he is excited to contribute to the community he has grown to love.

“I have lived in Sicamous for about five years, and I am very fond of this community,” Dayringer said in a statement. “I like the idea of being more involved in my community and the option to work closer to home.”

Dayringer will be overseeing engineering services in the district including survey, design, inspection and cost estimating for capital projects and planning related to infrastructure.

He brings years of experience as a civil and mechanical technician and designer to the role.

“Most of my civil engineering and design experience comes from my time in south Florida,” he said. “In my time there, I did a lot of mapping for the city, created site plans for a variety of commercial developments and was involved in some roadway and canal design.”

Dayringer said he is excited about the growth and development currently underway in Sicamous, and believes the projects will benefit everyone in the community.

When he’s not at work, Dayringer said he embraces the Sicamous lifestyle and spends his time near the water.

“I enjoy time spent on, near, or in the water — fishing, boating and swimming are some of my favourite activities,” he said. “I also enjoy playing disc golf, where I prefer to stay clear of the water.”

In addition to his work in south Florida, Dayringer has also worked as a mechanical engineering technologist in Salmon Arm and at a mine in northern B.C.