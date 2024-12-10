249766
Salmon Arm  

District of Sicamous looking for photos from local photographers to display in the new Sek'emaws Health Centre

Photographers wanted

Story: 522056

Sicamous is looking for photographs that “capture the spirit,” of the community to decorate the hallways in the new health centre.

The District of Sicamous has put out an expression of interest calling for local photographers to submit photographs for consideration to be chosen for display in the hallways of the new health centre.

In a post on their website the district is requesting local photographers submit pieces that “capture the spirit, culture and history of Sicamous.”

Suggested themes include the community’s connection to nature, local traditions and stories that resonate with residents and visitors alike.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate our heritage and vibrant culture,” reads the post.

Photographs selected by the district will be displayed in the hallways of the Sek’emaws Health Centre and Sicamous Community Health Centre.

They plan to select up to 40 photographs and submissions must be made before Jan. 31 to qualify.

You can learn more or submit your photos online on the District of Sicamous website.

The brand new Sek’emaws Health Centre is currently under construction and expected to open in the Spring of 2025.

