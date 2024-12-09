250724
Salmon Arm  

Shuswap Trail Alliance seeking mobility challenged trail users to join accessibility committee

Improving trail accessibility

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking to connect with mobility challenged trail users in the Shuswap area.

In a statement in their weekly newsletter, the Shuswap Trail Alliance said they are looking for trail users with mobility issues to join their newly formed accessibility committee.

The new committee will be looking into ways to make their trails more accessible and is looking for someone to join the committee who can provide insight and advice based on their own experiences.

The new committee meets a few times a year and is working towards implementing a new accessibility plan for the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

Anyone interested in joining or just looking for more information is asked to email Jen Bellhouse at [email protected].

