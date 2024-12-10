Sicamous RCMP unable to identify cause of fire after abandoned motorhome burns up in Mara Provincial Park

Photo: Sicamous RCMP

Police and fire investigators have been unable to identify the cause of a blaze over the weekend in Mara Provincial Park that turned a motorhome into a pile of charred remains.

Emergency crews were called to the park's parking lot at about 9 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a fire.

When Mounties arrived, they found a 1979 motorhome fully engulfed in fire.

“The vehicle was examined by police and the Swansea Point Fire Department after the fire was extinguished and it was confirmed to be unoccupied,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The motorhome was not currently insured and it appears to have been abandoned.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the fire did not result in any damage to the park.

Police notified BC Parks of the incident and the remains of the motorhome will be removed from the parking lot.