Driver who crashed pickup truck into hydro pole was high, police say

Photo: Sicamous RCMP

Sicamous Mounties are reminding motorists not to mix drugs and driving after a pickup truck crossed the centre line on the Trans-Canada Highway and struck a hydro pole in the opposite ditch.

Sicamous RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous on Sunday at about 7:30 a.m.

A Mazda pickup truck that had been travelling west on the highway crossed the centre double yellow line and struck a hydro pole in the ditch on the opposite side of the road.

“The attending officer immediately noted signs of impairment when speaking with the 28-year-old driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

The officer detained the driver for further impaired driving investigation and took him to the Sicamous RCMP detachment for further testing.

The driver failed the sobriety test administered at the detachment and was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition for drug impairment.

Police also issued tickets to the driver for driving with inadequate tires and failing to maintain their lane of travel.