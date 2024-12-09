Sicamous SASCU branch ready to move into newly renovated space and re-open Dec. 17

Photo: Google Guide/ Caleb Makortoff

Ongoing renovations at SASCU Credit Union’s Sicamous branch are nearing completion and the credit union should be fully moved into the newly renovated space when it re-opens later this month.

While renovations were underway the credit union moved into a smaller temporary space within the building to give construction crews room to complete the extensive work planned.

“This was a floor-to-ceiling renovation,” said Eldon Kralkay, branch manager. “I’ve watched the progress and know our community will love the results.”

“It’s built to ensure Sicamous and area are well served with their diverse financial needs well into the future,” he added.

SASCU CEO Barry Delaney said he hopes the renovated building will make people feel inspired with a renewed sense of hope.

“It’s a great investment into the Sicamous’ community and a great setting for people to design their own financial futures,” he said. “People feel inspired and uplifted as soon as they enter, and will leave with confidence to turn their renewed sense of hope into action.”

In order to accommodate the transition from the temporary space to the newly renovated area the Sicamous SASCU branch will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, and remain closed on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“We appreciate the members’ and staff’s patience and flexibility as we worked through this renovation,” added Delaney. “I am confident they will see it was worth the wait.”

The branch is set to re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. and a grand opening event is being planned to take place sometime in the new year.